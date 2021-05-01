Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $673.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $632.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $632.01. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $485.01 and a 1 year high of $683.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.
