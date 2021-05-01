Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $673.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $632.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $632.01. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $485.01 and a 1 year high of $683.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.39.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.