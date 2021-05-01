Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.500-1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$535 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $523.10 million.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $101.27 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.91.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.12.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

