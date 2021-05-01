Chesapeake Wealth Management Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in ASML by 2.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in ASML by 33.7% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $648.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $613.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $515.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.49, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a one year low of $275.96 and a one year high of $675.65.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. ASML’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

