Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,613 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $8,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after buying an additional 14,148 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 18,471 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV opened at $81.88 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,052.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 915,769 shares in the company, valued at $84,067,594.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584 over the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LYV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.