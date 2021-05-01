Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $10,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKR. Barclays lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.97.

BKR opened at $20.08 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $25.64. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

