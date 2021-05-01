Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $2,131,000. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $3,500,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,492.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,474.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,401.56. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $856.50 and a twelve month high of $1,579.52. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.47, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,130 shares of company stock valued at $32,354,586. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,655.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

