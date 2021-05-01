Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,600.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,655.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,492.03 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $856.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,579.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.47, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,474.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,401.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $61,685,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Flanzraich bought 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,130 shares of company stock worth $32,354,586 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

