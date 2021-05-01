Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,750.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,655.29.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,492.03 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $856.50 and a 1-year high of $1,579.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,474.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1,401.56. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.47, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,130 shares of company stock worth $32,354,586 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

