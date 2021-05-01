Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Position Reduced by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 55,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3,206.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 259,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,671,000 after acquiring an additional 251,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 14.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Also, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $85.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.13 and its 200-day moving average is $85.92. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.85 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

