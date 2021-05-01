Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CHUY. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Chuy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Chuy’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Chuy’s stock opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $974.56 million, a PE ratio of -111.04 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.59. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $49.12.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Starlette B. Johnson sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $310,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,165,778. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $7,160,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 112,907 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,093,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,934,000 after purchasing an additional 103,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 85,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Chuy’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,134,000 after acquiring an additional 77,550 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

