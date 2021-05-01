Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $75.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on XEC. Susquehanna increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners upgraded Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.42.

NYSE:XEC opened at $66.20 on Wednesday. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,672,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $325,309,000 after acquiring an additional 106,686 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,916,000 after acquiring an additional 207,772 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,940 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,842,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,094,000 after buying an additional 97,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after buying an additional 39,841 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

