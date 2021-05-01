Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.07 Million

Analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will post $83.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.60 million. Cinemark reported sales of $543.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in Cinemark by 1,456.4% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 7,212,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749,100 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 10,427.2% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at $26,030,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at $20,778,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Cinemark by 5,046.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 801,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 786,047 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNK traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.20. 2,745,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,574,313. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

