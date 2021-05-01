Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. Cirrus Logic updated its Q1 2022 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of CRUS stock traded down $11.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.41. 4,356,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,562. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.27. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $103.25.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $56,231.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,107.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.11.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

