Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $86.24, but opened at $76.00. Cirrus Logic shares last traded at $72.86, with a volume of 22,840 shares traded.

The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday, February 1st. Craig Hallum cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.11.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,107.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 257.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95,062 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.27.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

