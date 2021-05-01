Citigroup Boosts Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Price Target to $110.00

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $9.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BSM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $10.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.15.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $77.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.34%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

