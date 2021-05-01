Citigroup Increases Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target to $78.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IART. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

IART opened at $74.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 110.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.01.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, Director Stuart Essig sold 214,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $14,619,641.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 70,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $5,000,066.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,759,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,086,352 shares of company stock worth $74,379,561. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 676,754 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,368 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

