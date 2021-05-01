Citigroup Raises Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Price Target to $25.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALDX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.63.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $597.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,121.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 139,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 128,098 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 360.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 63,051 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $740,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. 61.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

