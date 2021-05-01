Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLVT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Clarivate stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,274. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $33.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.77.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

