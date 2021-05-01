Clash Token Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week (SCT)

Clash Token (CURRENCY:SCT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Clash Token coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001105 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Clash Token has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Clash Token has a total market capitalization of $946,759.65 and $1,677.00 worth of Clash Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,722.39 or 1.00089115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00041604 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010574 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.33 or 0.00184382 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000840 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001777 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Clash Token Coin Profile

Clash Token (CRYPTO:SCT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Clash Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,485,000 coins. Clash Token’s official Twitter account is @spiritclashccg

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptToken is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. SCT has an APY of 5% in PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling Clash Token

