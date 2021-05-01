Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Major Shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total Sells 250,000 Shares

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $2,887,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.15. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $19.79.
CLNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.
Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.
Read More: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.