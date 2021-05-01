Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Major Shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total Sells 250,000 Shares

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $2,887,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.15. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $19.79.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

CLNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. 30.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.