Clean Yield Group Increases Stake in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVG stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.20 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PVG. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.31.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

