Clean Yield Group Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Clean Yield Group decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in PayPal were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 181.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of PayPal by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,956,000 after acquiring an additional 33,838 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $262.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.43 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

