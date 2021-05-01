Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CLFD. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Clearfield from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Clearfield stock opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.42. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $40.26. The company has a market cap of $471.04 million, a PE ratio of 64.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Clearfield had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 24,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $869,052.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,331,913.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $37,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,196 shares of company stock worth $1,433,237. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 3.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 134.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 34.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

