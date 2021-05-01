CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for CME Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $201.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $470,215.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 9,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 26.5% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 43.7% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

