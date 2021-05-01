CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Announces Earnings Results

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CME stock opened at $201.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.21. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $216.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.20.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

