CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Downgraded by Argus to “Hold”

Argus lowered shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.20.

CME stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,479. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $216.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.21.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

In other news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,011,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in CME Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

