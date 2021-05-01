CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Cut to $235.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.34% from the company’s current price.

CME has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.20.

CME Group stock opened at $201.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $216.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.21.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. CME Group’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,826.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CME. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in CME Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

