CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,402.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,851.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $69,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,948 shares of company stock worth $1,856,965 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 7,434.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 86,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,171 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNO traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.53. 885,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,733. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $26.64.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

