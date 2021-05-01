Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Given a $10.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.63.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

CDE traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,844,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.91. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.98.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. Coeur Mining’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.