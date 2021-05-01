Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Price Down 8% on Disappointing Earnings

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) shares dropped 8% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 23,842 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,582,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth $17,078,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 72,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

