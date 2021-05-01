Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $75.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cogent’s On-Network segment is a key growth driver as it generates significant revenues and serves a range of corporate and net-centric customers. The company primarily benefits from its cost-effective operations, backed by efficient network expansion and pricing flexibility. Low-churn corporate customers aid in generating cash flow with accretive customer connections. Cogent’s pervasive and interconnected network provides it a competitive edge over rivals, which helps it enhance margins. However, Cogent faces stiff competition from other Internet service providers, which restricts its potential to attract new customers and retain existing ones. Dependency on a single network infrastructure vendor critically impairs its position in the global market. Macroeconomic challenges and foreign exchange vulnerabilities also weigh on revenues.”

Separately, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $75.51 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $90.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.50 and its 200 day moving average is $61.27.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 397.37%.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $53,286.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,841.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $36,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,136 shares of company stock valued at $629,485. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

