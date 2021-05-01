Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,466 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $80.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.57. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTSH. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

