Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, a growth of 137.7% from the March 31st total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of MIE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.51. 96,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,226. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $3.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIE. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 83.5% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 19,211 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 154,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 26,456 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

