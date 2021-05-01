Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Coherus BioSciences to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $110.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. On average, analysts expect Coherus BioSciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.45. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHRS shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

In related news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,856,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

