CoinPoker Price Reaches $0.0240 on Top Exchanges (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 1st. One CoinPoker coin can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $6.59 million and approximately $18,661.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

