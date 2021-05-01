Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 618.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,804 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,983,000 after buying an additional 37,354 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.1% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.7% during the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $80.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.58 and a 200 day moving average of $80.69. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $65.54 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $228,885.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,727,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

