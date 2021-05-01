Color Platform Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $534.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $534.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,837.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $997.09 or 0.01723940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.92 or 0.00558316 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00064612 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001514 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003556 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

