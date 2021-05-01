Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 3.3% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average of $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $257.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

