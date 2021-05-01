Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Increases Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Community Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

NYSE CHCT opened at $50.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 74.88, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%. Research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

