Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Trading Up 1.1%

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN) shares were up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.27 and last traded at $18.27. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65.

Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIBN)

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers checking and business checking plus accounts; savings and investment accounts, such as health savings, statement savings, Christmas club, time deposit, individual retirement, and insured money market accounts, as well as merchant and direct deposit services; and other services, including Internet and telephone banking, debit card, night depository, notary, and safe deposit box services.

