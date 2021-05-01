Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s (CODYY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

OTCMKTS CODYY traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $12.60. 57,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,293. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.