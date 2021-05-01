Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) announced an annual dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.3997 per share on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s previous annual dividend of $0.003.

Shares of NYSE CBD opened at $7.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $7.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

