Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.04

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.04 and traded as high as $18.72. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas shares last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 138,664 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCU shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $779.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.17 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 5.32%. Research analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2362 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCU. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,000,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,967 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter worth $8,899,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,542,000 after purchasing an additional 94,486 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 67,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the third quarter worth $262,000. 16.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

