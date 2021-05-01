Comparing Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) and Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Silk Road Medical and Liquidia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical 0 2 2 0 2.50 Liquidia 0 1 3 0 2.75

Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus target price of $61.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.00%. Liquidia has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 384.15%. Given Liquidia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liquidia is more favorable than Silk Road Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.5% of Liquidia shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Silk Road Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Liquidia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Liquidia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical -53.66% -40.79% -24.56% Liquidia N/A -177.79% -93.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Liquidia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical $63.35 million 33.27 -$52.42 million ($1.36) -44.96 Liquidia $8.07 million 15.25 -$47.58 million ($2.59) -1.10

Liquidia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Silk Road Medical. Silk Road Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidia has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies. The company was founded on June 28, 2020 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

