Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Compass Diversified stock opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -51.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $14.58 and a twelve month high of $26.01.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $474.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.45 million. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is 83.24%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 2,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $55,557.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,324. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

