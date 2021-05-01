COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of CMPS opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.73.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

