Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.03%.

CTG stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. 111,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,500. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTG. TheStreet upgraded Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

