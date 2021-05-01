Conflux Network (CFX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.47 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded up 16% against the US dollar. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $822.03 million and $11.47 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,797.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.97 or 0.05095333 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,008.01 or 0.01744047 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.65 or 0.00480380 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.26 or 0.00735779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.83 or 0.00572402 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00077922 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.06 or 0.00443024 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 827,650,594 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.