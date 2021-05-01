Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will report $3.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.67 billion and the lowest is $3.35 billion. Consolidated Edison posted sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year sales of $12.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.63 billion to $12.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $13.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,960 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,014,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,869,000 after acquiring an additional 47,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,148,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,516,000 after buying an additional 49,557 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ED traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,961,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.94%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

