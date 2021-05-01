Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ED opened at $77.41 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.88 and a 200-day moving average of $73.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.33.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

